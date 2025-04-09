Nimrat Kaur flaunts Rs 1,06,000 Balenciaga jacket and Rs 3,92,000 YSL handbag on her Salon visit

When laid-back outfits are in question, Activewear never disappoints. If styled mindfully, the sporty sway can serve a nonchalant yet stylish look. Nimrat Kaur knows this concept as she donned all-black sportswear on her trip to the salon, looking effortlessly cool. However, the diva has a knack for combining luxury with her casual OOTDs.

Advertisement

On her last visit to the salon, Nimrat Kaur carried a Margaux bag with an approximate price tag of Rs 4,43,000. This time around, the luxury connoisseur picked another handbag from an elite brand. Keep reading to learn more.

The Sky Force actress was recently papped visiting the salon in an all-black sporty ensemble. Despite boasting a laid-back style, the fashionista looked sassy and cool in her sporty flair, serving fabulous looks. Nimrat wore a tank top with a deep scooped neckline and paired it with a Balenciaga track jacket. The black jacket highlighted the brand’s logo and lettering on its back and was priced at approximately Rs 1,06,000 on Farfetch.

The actress paired her upperwear with Balenciaga track pants, which featured the brand’s logo. She wore the elite label’s flair from top to bottom.

Kaur accessorized her workout gear with diamond drop earrings and studs, skipping any other jewelry keeping up with her athleisure OOTD. Nimrat flung on huge square-shaped sunglasses for the morning look, matching her workout aesthetic.

Advertisement

The 43-year-old actress wore black slip-on speakers that highlighted her white soul, aligning with the understated appeal of her outfit.

Adding another luxury element to her morning outfit, the Airlift actress carried a Saint Laurent bag in quilted lambskin. The utility piece, aka Maxi shopping bag, boasted YSL lettering in brass metal, exuding opulence.

For her casual outing, Nimrat skipped makeup and styled her hair in a messy updo, which gave off the vibe of “I woke up like this.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle’s 5 minimal and business casual looks for the corporate diva in you; here’s how to recreate