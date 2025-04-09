Kajol wears saree at airport and serves elegant Anjali vibes from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol, the sassy Bollywood queen, knows how to always carry herself with grace. And the actress did the same yet again. She managed to outshine everyone with her white saree look at the airport that instantly made us remember her role as Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Are you interested in knowing the deets about this look? Then let’s dive into it!

Adding a refreshing look to our airport style guide, Kajol made heads turn with her six-yard fashion. Yes, she was wearing a white saree made with the lightweight fabric and gracefully draped around her body. The clean pleats held up from the waist and she wrapped the pallu falling on her arm around herself. The saree had a lace design at the borders.

Keeping her look monochrome, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress decided to pair this minimal and mesmerizing saree with a simply designed white blouse. It had a scooped neckline and short sleeves. The intricate work on it added a touch of glam to this traditional elegance.

Though it’s airport fashion, that definitely didn’t hold Kajol back from settling on fewer accessories. She perfectly enhanced her traditional look with the embellished choker neckpiece and kadas.

Ajay Devgn’s wife had makeup as flawless as her overall appearance. Adding drama and depth, she elevated her eyes with the smoky eyeshadow. The blush glow on cheekbones and nude-shade lipstick ensured that our attention was stuck on admiring this beauty. She left her hair open, parted in the middle, framing her face fabulously.

In the fashion industry, where people are often obsessed with high-fashion glam, Kajol proved how a simple white saree paired with the right accessories and makeup can make a difference. If you’re attending a family function and looking for a perfect look to turn heads, and let me tell you this white saree is just what you need right now. Take styling cues!

