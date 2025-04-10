Meet actor who’s from prestigious family, did street races in youth, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and now has stellar lineup of films after rough phase

The actor we’re talking about in this piece belongs to a prestigious film family. This person once revealed that he did street races during his younger years. He was a big star in the 90s and has worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He went through a rough phase but made a huge comeback. He now has a stellar lineup of movies. Were you able to guess the name? Yes, we mean Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra. His brother, Bobby Deol, as well as his kids, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, are actors. During an old interview with Mashable India, Sunny opened up about his youth. He revealed that he did street racing with strangers.

Sunny Deol made his Bollywood debut with Betaab in 1983. With titles like Ghayal, Damini, Darr co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Jeet co-starring Salman Khan, Border, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and others, he gained a lot of success. He hit a rough patch for a few years, where his films didn’t achieve box office numbers.

In 2023, Sunny starred in the action movie Gadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 film Gadar. He reprised his beloved role as Tara Singh. The film wreaked havoc at the box office and turned out to be a blockbuster. It also starred Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

His next appearance would be in the film Jaat, slated to release in cinemas on April 10, 2025. The action thriller is directed by Gopichandh Malineni. Apart from these, the actor has many other promising projects in his lineup. These include Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, the war drama Border 2, Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, Safar, and more.

On the personal front, Sunny Deol has been married to Pooja Deol since 1984. The couple shares two sons.

Coming to Sunny’s social media presence, he has an active Instagram account where he shares regular updates about his professional and personal life. He enjoys a following of over 4.1 million on the platform.

