Hania Aamir brings fresh wedding fashion trend, wears mirror jaal veil with white kurta and sharara

The popular star who forever charms us with her carefree look, Hania Aamir, is constantly making headlines for her dance videos and fashion. Here, we are discussing her fashion which stands out from all the traditional looks we have seen so far. She is slaying the wedding season look with her mesmerizing kurta and sharara, complemented by a never-seen-before mirror jaal veil, and we’re here for it. Excited to know the details? Then let’s dive into it!

Taking to her social media handle, Hania Aamir shared pictures that looked nothing less than a dreamy world, wherein she was slaying her look in the simple kurta and sharara from the renowned label— Itrh. The kurta design was basic, with a subtle V-neckline and half-sleeves. It was a straight-fit kurta with custom-fitting accentuating her figure, whereas, with its short length, it ended right at her mid-thigh.

Giving it a monochrome touch, the actress paired her short kurta with the sharara, adding length to her frame. It cinched to her thighs and then cascaded down to a full flare with golden lace at the edge, giving her a perfect wedding look. Her outfit was indeed mesmerizing, but wait till you notice her veil. Yes, to complete her ensemble, she ditched the basic dupatta and decided to opt for a mirror jaal veil over her shoulder. It was meticulously designed with golden threads arranged in criss-cross patterns with the shiny touch achieved with mirrors.

Bringing the full-on Hania vibes to her look, she didn’t forget to add her signature sassy vibes. And for that, she decided to cover her eyes with cool sunglasses, adding a vintage touch to her hairstyle. She left them open, styled in loose waves and parted at the side. She kept one side at the back and the other side at the front. Her ears jingled with the golden and pearl-studded jhumkas and rings.

Her skin has always been glowing, be it with or without makeup. Adding to the festive charm, she added the subtle makeup glam with the radiant base, adding a flawless touch whereas the glossy pink shade lipstick gave a fresh touch.

Hania’s wedding guest look shows how she effortlessly mastered the art of traditional fashion with just one statement addition. Kudos to her stylist who thought of a combination that will be remembered by brides in coming years.

