Wicked’s Kristin Chenoweth Hints at Possible Reunion With Friend and Co-star Idina Menzel; DETAILS

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel are perhaps the most iconic duo to have ever graced the Broadway stage. As the first actors to take on the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked on Broadway in 2003, they have etched their names in history. The original musical won three coveted Tony awards, and the album of the show earned a prestigious Grammy nomination. As per Chenoweth, fans might get to see them again together soon.

Wicked actress was present during the opening night of Broadway's Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. There, she had a chat with People Magazine, teasing her possible reunion with her old friend and colleague. When asked if she would share the screen or stage with Menzel in future projects, she quipped, "I have one in mind, but I can't say."

The starlet duo most recently cameoed on-screen together in the Wicked movie, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. They appeared during In the Emerald City, where they interacted with Erivo, who was playing Menzel's role of Elphaba, and Grande, who portrayed Chenoweth's Glinda. The fans took it as a gesture of the originals seemingly passing the baton to the new Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch.

When Chenoweth first saw the movie version of their hit play, she couldn't stop gushing about it online. She posted, "Oh my gosh I just saw the movie and I'm dying. I'm deceased, I'm actually dead, I'm not here. People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good, it is so special."

She praised the two leading actresses, the cast and the creator of the movie, saying, "The story is so wonderful, and Cynthia and Ariana are amazing. The whole cast is amazing. Jon Chu nailed it. I was so moved, emotional, happy, filled with joy. Please, everybody, go see Wicked, you'll be blessed."

Wicked Part 2 is set to come out this year, so who knows, fans might just get another cameo from the original Elphie and Glinda.

