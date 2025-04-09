J-Hope reveals all 7 sets of BTS parents attended 2025 HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert: ‘Every member is...’

BTS’ J-Hope recently shared an emotional moment during his Hope on Stage World tour 2025, revealing that all of BTS' members' parents attended his concert in Seoul. J-Hope expressed how much their presence meant to him, noting how proud and touched they must have felt. "It was so special to have all the parents there," Well, it shows how close-knit the seven members' parents are and how much they share a family bond. Not just the 7 members, even the parents have an unbreakable bond.

J-Hope further shared. "For them, every member is like their child, and knowing how much they’ve seen and supported us through the years makes this even more significant. They’ve been by our side from the very beginning, watching everything unfold as family. I’m incredibly grateful they could all make it. All the parents showed up yesterday; not a single one was missing. I felt so grateful!"

Speaking about J-Hope’s world tour, it marks a major milestone for the rapper-singer, as it’s his first solo world tour after completing his mandatory military service in 2024. Kicking off in late February 2025, the tour began with a three-night run in Seoul before heading to cities across the world, including stops in the U.S., Mexico, Japan, Indonesia, and Singapore.

In addition to his tour, J-Hope has been keeping busy with new music. After releasing his 2022 album Jack in the Box and the 2024 EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1, this BTS member release a couple of songs - LV Bag, Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa. He even debuted on Jimmy Fallon's Late Night Show.

Reflecting on his North American performances, BTS' J-Hope expressed gratitude toward ARMYs. "At first, I was uncertain and nervous, but once you experience it firsthand, you learn so much about yourself and the world," he told the crowd. "That’s when the music becomes real, and I’m able to share my story with you. Thank you, ARMY, for always being there by my side."

BTS' J-Hope’s tour is set to continue across Asia, with upcoming concerts in Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

