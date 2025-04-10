The Bold and the Beautiful April 9 Recap: Liam Begs For Secrecy; Sheila Wants Steffy Out of the Family

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful started picked up from Deacon and Carter’s argument from the previous episode. Deacon continued to take a dig at the latter in the name of his daughter, Hope. Meanwhile, Daphne who had stepped in to stop the fight, charged at Deacon and defended Carter.

When he crossed all limits to his insults, Daphne didn’t flinch before kicking him out of Carter’s office. But before he left, Deacon warned Carter to stay away from Hope. This gave Daphne the perfect opportunity to get closer to her crush, Carter.

She tended to his wounds and gave him an earful against Hope. Though Carter felt guilty for what Hope went through, Daphne reminded him that she was reaping the consequences of her actions.

Elsewhere, Luna confided in her newfound grandmother Sheila about her crush on Will. But Sheila reminded her that there are bigger concerns in her life than boys, referring to winning over her biological father, Finn.

Luna acknowledged that Finn loved her since he learned the truth about her paternity. She also wants him to be her father. After prolonged discussion, both Luna and Sheila conclude that Finn would be theirs once Steffy is removed from his life.

Steffy and Finn’s marriage seems to be on the brink of destruction! With Sheila and Luna teaming up against her and her growing closeness with Liam, it’s only a matter of time before their relationship falls apart. Or will they overcome this challenge as well?

Steffy saved Liam’s life by getting him the medical attention he needed in the previous episode, leaving him indebted to her. But Liam asked Steffy one last favor, to keep the news of his hospitalization and health condition a secret.

This decision will certainly have dire consequences on both his and Steffy’s lives. Stay tuned for more updates!