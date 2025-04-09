Sonali Bendre picks expensive Rs 1.95 lakh arm candy for her laid-back airport look

Sonali Bendre is an old-school fashion icon but does not shy away from championing stylish trends. Always snapped in stylish fits, she often adds a Gen-Z touch to her look. Embracing a young vibe with a posh bag, she was snapped at the airport in a laid-back fit. Here’s how she put the outfit together.

The veteran star curated her look in the perfect summer shades of beige and white. Papped walking in style to board her flight, she picked an extravagant accessory for her casual look. Flaunting a denim-style bag, Sonali went a bit old-school as she opted for a multi-pocketed sling. Designed by the high-fashion label Balenciaga, the piece of accessory came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,95,000.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star started with a beige-colored top for her airport avatar. Going for a full-sleeved layer to stay comfy during her travel, she ensured the sweater was light enough for a warm summer day. Leaning into oversized fashion, the top was truly a cozy choice with its soft fabric.

Making another laid-back choice, Bendre opted for white-colored pants. This combination suggests that the diva was in for a longer travel time. Boasting a semi-cargo style, the pants came with two large pockets and a relaxed style that tightened around the ankles. With a button closure, she chose to leave the top untucked.

Keeping it stylish yet casual, the Indra actor picked a pair of platform footwear. With a double-belted strap, she kept it beige for the flats as well. Having hurt herself previously, it seems like the star is still recovering, as she is still wearing a healing brace on her hand. With a pair of light hoops in her ears and a smartwatch on her hand, she chose sunglasses as her final piece of accessory.

Flaunting her beautiful straight locks, she chose to leave her hair untied. As for her makeup, she kept it simple for a day of travel. With a hydrated base, she radiated a natural glow. A light red lip shade and some illuminator tied her look together beautifully.

What do you think of Sonali Bendre’s airport fashion game?

