Ed Sheeran Hilariously Explains His Daughter Uses His Legs as a 'Drawing Book': 'It's Quite Nice...'

Ed Sheeran is looking to get more tattoos, but this time it would be a special one. The singer made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where the musician shared what each of his tattoos stands for. Moreover, the Shape of You crooner opened up about how his daughter has used his legs as her drawing book and wants him to convert those into new tattoos.

In conversation with Alex Cooper, the musician revealed that each of his tattoos has a meaning. Sheeran claimed that the tattoos on his right arm are the first five years of his career in the music industry, and on the left arm, he has got the next five years.

Explaining further, the musician revealed, "And then I got my chest and back done, and my back is kind of like the most recent one. I got my kids' footprints the week that they were born, so I quite like that because they're tiny and obviously, they're a lot bigger now."

Moreover, in the conversation, the Photograph singer shared that his daughter has drawn a little bunny on his legs and has been using it as a drawing book. The singer added, "My legs have actually started being my kids' drawing book.” Sheeran continued to say, "So my daughter's just done a little bunny rabbit for my leg and you can put the date on it. It's quite nice seeing it."

The podcast host went on to ask the singer if he is planning to get his daughter’s drawings inked. Sheeran revealed, "Sort of that, yeah. Sort of that. Now she's like, she'll draw something and be like, 'Get it as a tattoo.' But yeah. I think I'm gonna get one for each of them every year."

Ed Sheeran is a father to two daughters, whom he shares with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

