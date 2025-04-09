Why is Park Na Rae hesitating to sue for millions of KRW theft? Alleged inside job worries TV star

Park Na Rae recently suffered a big theft at her lavish Itaewon residence, as reported by Maeil Business Star on April 8. Her company told the K-media outlet that they found out on April 7 that expensive items were missing from the TV personality's house. Following that, they reported the incident to the police, who after investigation suspected the thief being a person who has close to the victim and has access to her abode, as reported by K-media MHN on April 9. Park Na Rae also commented regarding this.

Following Park Na Rae's report, the police launched an investigation, which they were now expediting. Authorities suspected the theft being an inside job, as there was no evidence of external forced entry or intrusion. The variety show specialist herself addressed the matter, stating that she was “considering whether she should press charges or not." Her dilemma regarding whether or not to take action against the offender raised speculations regarding her already suspecting some inside individual of having committed the burglary.

Fans felt Park Na Rae should have checked the "CCTV and the blackboxes from nearby shops" to find out who the thief was. But following reports of a possibility of an inside job, they felt that her half-hearted attempts of uncovering the truth was seemingly because "someone she knew was the culprit." The exact items and amount stolen from her Itaewon house remain undisclosed, estimates suggested that the value could reach tens of millions of won, considering the high-end items the television star owns.

Her abode was known to be a luxurious one, due to it getting featured multiple times on I Live Alone, giving viewers a glimpse of its opulent interior and exterior. The house was reportedly purchased for a staggering 5.57 billion KRW in 2021. The theft has not only resulted in significant financial loss but also appeared to have impacted her schedule. The process of filing a complaint and attending to other matters related to the burglary might have led to her absence from a recent appearance at Son Tae Jin’s Trot Radio show

