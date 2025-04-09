Alia Bhatt’s guide to flaunting florals this summer: From sarees to loungewear

With no less than five Filmfare Awards under her belt, Alia Bhatt is a cinematic force to be reckoned with. The diva has left an indelible mark on the pages of showbiz, setting higher standards as a future forerunner of B-town. The same goes for her fashion flair, as the style icon often serves awe-inspiring fashion moments, whether it’s her casual OOTDs or her prestigious red carpet slays.

As the scorching summer heat pushes us to tuck away our knits, we’ve been on the lookout for summer fashion inspo to amp up our sunlit style game. And Alia Bhatt, with her gorgeous floral flair, has emerged as the perfect inspiration. We’ve curated her five best floral looks that are just perfect for flaunting this summer. So, let’s take some notes!

1. Ethnic Sway

Ever since Bhatt left her fans smitten with her spectacular performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, the diva has developed an obsession with white sarees. Two of her most mesmerizing looks in six-yard white drapes include her pink floral blouse saree and old-school romance drape by Sabyasachi.

2. Fusion Corp-core

One of her most striking fashion serves, Alia Bhatt served style and panache in a Sabyasachi 3-piece fusion corporate ensemble. The fashionista wore a deep V-neck blouse with soft-pink embroidery and layered it with a matching blazer highlighting golden tassels at the trim. She layered her fit with plain soft beige trousers with a Sabyasachi belt flashing its iconic logo in gold. The Jigra actress accessorized her fusion corporate look with dainty golden neckpieces.

3. Party Night à la rose

Looking like the life of the party, Alia Bhatt donned a French aesthetic-coded mini dress, serving a breathtaking look. The mini dress featured a mosaic of roses in soft pink, bright red, and deep brown hues, exuding ‘Emily in Paris’ vibes. The off-shoulder dress highlighted a plunging neckline. The fashionista voguishly styled her mini dress with a matching jacket and completed her look with scarlet red high-heeled stilettos.

4. Brunch with galpals

Alia Bhatt flaunts versatile fashion moments but something about pastel palettes makes her stand out like a fashion maven. The soft blue and pink hues accentuate her beauty impeccably, like her wool co-ords look did. Her co-ord in celeste blue color comprised a cardigan and a matching mini skirt. The ensemble was whimsically adorned with distorted green and pink floral/botanical motifs, channeling an urban-chic look.

5. Ethnic Boho

This outfit by the Brahmastra actress screamed relatable. A summer staple that could be found in every Indian woman’s wardrobe, Alia’s red tunic with traditional patola-style Ikat prints and shell appliques serve as the perfect summer loungewear inspo. The diva stylishly accessorized her vibrant tunic with silver oxidized jewelry, truly giving ‘Patola’ vibes.

So floral white saree or trending floral co-ords, which of Alia’s bloomscape ensembles makes it to your summer fashion moodboard?

