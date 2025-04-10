The Last of Us Season 3 Confirmed at HBO Before Season 2 Premiere of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-Led Series

The Last of Us has been renewed for season 3! The announcement was made ahead of the release of the highly anticipated sophomore season of the HBO series. As per Deadline, the studio has neither confirmed nor denied if the third season would be the series’s final.

Creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin previously told the outlet that they would like to conclude the story across four seasons. Season 2, which is set to release on April 13, has seven episodes.

Advertisement

So, the creators knew that more episodes were required to wrap up the behemoth that is The Last of Us. “It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of The Last of Us is,” Francesca Orsi, head of HBO Drama Series and Films, teased.

She further teased that the entire cast and crew have delivered a “masterful” performance in the forthcoming second season. The entire team is “thrilled” to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into an equally “extraordinary” third season.

The studio’s decision to renew the show before the sophomore season’s launch may have stemmed from the phenomenal success of its debut season. When the first season aired, HBO revealed that the average audience had surpassed 30 million viewers.

This wasn't the first time the studio had renewed a show before the previous season's premiere. Earlier, HBO renewed The White Lotus for season 4 before the third installment's release. The third season of the hit show became a huge success and broke the viewership record for the show.

Advertisement

Druckmann told Deadline in a statement that The Last of Us was brought to life from the beloved video game, which became the "highlight" of his career. The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world.

"After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope," says the official synopsis. The series is led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The Last of Us is available to stream on Max.

ALSO READ: The Last Of Us Star Bella Ramsey Speaks on Ellie’s Upcoming Evolution in Season 2: ‘She’s a Little Harder…’