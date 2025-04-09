Jin on Kian’s Bizarre BnB: Netflix show’s PD was worried ‘BTS member would give up’ but THIS move surprised crew

Netflix’s latest Korean reality show, Kian’s Bizarre B&B, has finally been released after much anticipation, and the biggest reason for that is the participation of a BTS member. After completing his mandatory military service, Jin released a solo album, participated in multiple content shoots, and was confirmed to be a part of the Netflix release alongside webtoon creator Kian84 and TV personality Ji Ye Eun. Now, the Production Director, Lee So Min, has shared the crew’s experience with the singer and how he was an unexpected guest in an interview with Korean media.

Talking about their shoot in Ulleung-do, the PD shared with Star News how it was nothing like what people were used to seeing, especially what Jeong Hyo Min had done with Hyori’s Homestay, which had a calm and serene vibe. The production crew revealed they were looking out for the singer to join their squad even before his military discharge and hoping to bring him on board.

Fortunately, the BTS member had enjoyed a lot of Kian84’s content and was excited to come along. They wanted to show his charm and were sure that ‘not even 10 percent of it’ had yet been revealed to the public.

They added that it was not easy to imagine Jin sleeping out in the open as it was a scary location. They were worried, 'What if he says he can't do it, it's too hard, wouldn't he want to leave?' However, the comfort with which the BTS member adapted to his surroundings truly left them surprised as he would sleep the best and without waking.

The crew accepted that their thoughts about the singer were not right. PD Lee So Min shared, "People are really diverse, and I thought to myself that superstars are amazing, and my stereotypes were shattered."

Kian's Bizarre B&B premiered its first three episodes on April 8 and is now streaming on Netflix.

