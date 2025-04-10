PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda attend Jaat Premiere; Babil Khan promotes Logout and more

On April 9, 2025, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and others attended the star-studded premiere of Jaat. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan goes out and about to promote his movie, Logout. Take a look at some of the big celebrity spottings of the day!

1. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda attend Jaat premiere

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda will be next seen together in Gopichand Malineni, Jaat. Ahead of the film’s release on April 10, 2025, the makers hosted a star-studded screening. At the event, the two actors came looking dapper. They were joined by Deol’s father Dharmendra who was seen dancing to the tunes of dhol at the event.

2. Babil Khan promotes Logout

After delivering a promising performance in The Railway Men, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is returning to the silver screen. The youngster will be seen in the OTT movie, Logout. Ahead of its digital premiere, the actor went out and about to promote the cyber-thriller. He made heads turn by wearing a denim jacket with matching pants painted with bright yellow flowers.

3. Suniel Shetty stuns in stylish airport look

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty grabbed eyeballs when he arrived at Mumbai airport, looking stylish as always. The actor, who recently became a grandfather, stole the spotlight with his effortless airport look.

4. Sonali Bendre jets off to undisclosed location

Sonali Bendre often brings a smile to the faces of her fans with her presence. Yet again, she made hearts pumping with her simple look at the airport. With a bandaged hand and her gorgeous beauty, she posed for the paparazzi.

5. Ahaan Shetty greets paparazzi at the airport

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty was also spotted at Mumbai airport, heading to an undisclosed location. The Border 2 actor took a moment to greet the shutterbugs by smiling and waving at them. In his black t-shirt and blue pants look, he made waves.

6. Alaya F spotted with her mother Pooja Bedi

Upcoming star Alaya F was spotted out and about in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood with her mother, senior artist Pooja Bedi. The Srikanth actress nailed summer fashion with a black bralette paired with denim pants.

