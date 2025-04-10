Gigi Hadid Reveals Iconic ‘Silver’ Hair Transformation Was Fake, Shares Why She Pulled That Look for One Night

Gigi Hadid loves to experiment with her looks! Back in March, the model channeled silver blonde hair at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre in Paris, which got people "freaking out." However, Hadid revealed that her transformation was actually fake.

"It was a wig," she told host Jimmy Fallon during her April 8 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The supermodel recalled having "fun" channeling her fake silver-blonde locks and enjoying people's reactions. "Everyone was freaking out," she added.

It turns out the look was specially curated for the Paris gala! The Guest in Residence founder explained the style, revealing that she had two Moschino dresses that had been "Frankenstein'ed together" for the night.

"Sometimes you just have to go there with the whole thing," she added. During her appearance on the talk show, Hadid was back to her usual dark blonde locks. She opted for a chic look with a blue shirt tucked into a pair of formal pants and completed the look with a sleek bun with a flick framing her face.

At the fundraising gala held in honor of the Louvre Museum's exhibit, Hadid wore a sparkly silver and gold gown crafted by combining multiple Moschino dresses. The asymmetric patterns on the long gown matched her silver bob hairstyle, which created quite a buzz.

The silver hair look was courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. The model donned golden jewelry that complemented the gold embellishments on her gown. She also reflected on her recent trip to Medieval Times in New Jersey with her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

"Khai got very into it. She ate so much chicken!" she revealed. The proud mom added that her daughter was not nervous about the weapons and the Medieval Times aesthetic. "She was rocking on," Hadid recalled.

