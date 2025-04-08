Who is Naomika Saran? All you need to know about late Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter who is Internet’s latest crush

A sea of Bollywood A-listers came under one roof to attend the 20th-anniversary party of the Maddock Films in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. Amidst several celebrities, it is Rajesh Khanna's granddaughter Naomika Saran who shook the internet with her appearance alongside her grandmother and legendary actress Dimple Kapadia. Read on to learn more about Naomika.

Marking her presence, Naomika Saran posed on the red carpet with her grandmother Dimple Kapadia. Soon after the video debuted on social media, internet users couldn’t help but go gaga over the beautiful features of Rinke Khanna's daughter. A section of users were even reminded of the late Rajesh Khanna due to her striking resemblance to the superstar.

A user wrote, "Beautiful hair like her naani" while one fan commented, "Ye to rinki ,nani, or massi se bhi zyda cute nikli." A third fan stated, "She looks so much alike Rajesh khanna Sir, He was so handsome" and another user stated, "Now I would go watch her movies."

For the special occasion, Saran turned heads in a black short dress paired with matching heels and a stylish sling bag. Meanwhile, the Cocktail actress looked elegant in a white ensemble.

Naomika Saran makes a rare appearance

For the unversed, Naomika is the daughter of Twinkle Khanna’s younger sister and former actress Rinke Khanna, known for her role in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, and businessman Sameer Saran. Therefore, she has naturally inherited the charismatic features of Bollywood legends Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia.

Reportedly, Naomika previously studied at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai before moving abroad. The 18-year-old is currently studying at New York University's Tisch School Of The Arts.

Despite keeping her personal life low-key, she enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram with over 134k followers. She is followed by several starkids, including Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Suhana Khan, among others.

Naomika also shares a close bond with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son, Aarav Bhatia, who happens to be her cousin.

It was earlier this year during the screening of Sky Force when Naomika broke the internet with her appearance, leaving many intrigued to know more about her.

