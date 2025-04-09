Tamannaah Bhatia’s 5 moments that SCREAM hotness and showcase her major fashion transformation

Tamannaah Bhatia loves to slay in fashionable outfits, and one look at her social media is a testament to that. Serving one stunning look after another, she has carved a niche for herself in the fashion world. Winning over her fans, here are the top 5 looks that took social media by storm. Let’s take a closer look at how she styled them.

Top 5 Stylish Looks of Tamannaah Bhatia

1. Studded blouse

All dressed up in Falguni and Shane Peacock, Tamannaah Bhatia began with an all-black three-piece look. Adding a fourth layer on top, she chose a shiny, crystallized floral overlay. Letting the studs do the talking, she kept accessories minimal with just a few rings. Flaunting wavy locks, she opted for a natural makeup base with blush, mascara, and a peach lip shade.

2. Event look

The star donned an extravagant fit for an event. Starting off with a casual vibe in torn, oversized denim, she elevated the look with a ruffled, one-shoulder white top featuring a flowy hem. Tying her hair in a messy bun, she accessorized with a silver statement bracelet and small hoops. Opting for a nude makeup base, she completed her look with eyeshadow, blush, and a nude pink lip shade.

3. White princess

Serving a total desi princess look, the Vedaa actor styled a black and white corseted dress. Adding a modern twist, she paired it with a translucent white shirt. The dress featured a light floral pattern throughout, and her pumps mirrored the same design. With her hair tied in a messy bun, she added a pop of color to her contoured makeup base with a glossy cherry lip shade.

4. Odela 2 trailer launch look

Winning hearts with yet another look last night, Tamannaah showed up in a red Anarkali suit for her film’s trailer launch. Featuring an embroidered floral pattern, she paired the kurta with palazzo pants and a matching dupatta. Styling her hair in a sleek bun, she completed the look with heavy earrings. She opted for a natural makeup base, highlighted her eyes with liner and mascara, and finished it off with a bold red lipstick.

5. Floral co-ord

Covering herself in petals, the actor took to social media to show off her co-ord set. The top half of the outfit was white, while the bottom featured wide-legged floral pants in black. Completing the matching set, she added a longline shrug that mirrored the same pattern as the bottoms. Letting her messy, wavy locks flow freely, she added a playful twist to her makeup with a smudged blue liner.

