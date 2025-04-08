Is Prabhas’ The Raja Saab release delayed? Fans REACT strongly to director Maruthi’s reply

Prabhas’s film The Raja Saab with director Maruthi has been in the making for the last 3 years, and fans are eagerly waiting for an update on its release date. Recently, director Maruthi visited the Tirupati and Srikalahasti temples in Andhra Pradesh, and reacting to the photos, one of Prabhas' fans questioned, “Just give official info through media that it’ll come in November or next year or whenever. Fans will not bother You.”

To this, Maruthi replied, “To give the accurate info @peoplemediafcy on that job Expecting CG out put soon once those are verified makers will announce the release date, many external things will involve in this process, it's not a one man word or work so things will take time, Be Lil patient, every one is giving their best to match ur expectations.”

He further mentioned that they are left with ‘talkie part and songs’ shoot and waiting ‘to show his hard work soon.’

Well, fans can’t keep calm as The Raja Saab is delayed from its initial release on April 10, 2025, but due to extensive post-production work, it has been postponed now. Maruthi has requested the actor's fans to be patient and supportive while assuring them that the team is working hard and will deliver a product that will meet their expectations.

Reacting to director’s message, fans commented, “don't want any explanation All rebels with hungry plz release one song or teaser,” while another wrote, “Just a request— please don't make it a cringe, generic movie, I'm genuinely hoping for something really funny with a good dose of actual horror. My expectations are low, but I still hope this turns out to be your best work till date. You've got a great chance to prove yourself.”

The Raja Saab will see Prabhas in a dual role with Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles alongside Sanjay Dutt as a villain.

