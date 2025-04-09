Meghan Markle’s 5 minimal and business casual looks for the corporate diva in you; here’s how to recreate

When it comes to sporting business-casuals, no one quite does it like Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex is known for her minimalist-mod outfits that mostly comprise neutral-toned pieces. Her catalog of debonair looks is an impeccable blend of luxury and class. However, the best thing about Meghan’s business-chic outfits is that her signature style is accessible enough to be recreated. One could create Markle’s inspired capsule wardrobe with just a few style components. Whether it be budget-friendly knitwear or a timeless white crisp shirt, the Suits star serves the perfect fashion inspo for minimal yet striking corporate-core styles.

In this article, you’ll explore some of Meghan’s top business-chic looks. So get your pen and paper ready; we’re taking notes!

1. All-white blazer-pant look

One of her most talked-about looks, Meghan Markle’s all-white ensemble, is straight out of an elite businesswoman’s closet. Photographed in 2020 at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Markle took a deroute from her royal attires like dresses and pencil skirts, and opted for a blazer-pants combo. She stylishly accessorized her crisp white double-breasted jacket and matching flared pants with gold-accented jewelry, serving a luxe-chic look.

Her Invictus Games reception ensemble was from Valentino, worth Rs 4,36,000, paired with the same brand’s shoulder bag priced at Rs. 2,94,000. Now, I know this is far from accessible, but the good thing is that we are here to recreate, not copy. On that note, sporting an all-white, budget-friendly corporate look isn’t as daunting. You need the following elements to create this look:

Double-breasted collared blazer

Flared pants

Matching shoulder bag

A few gold-accented jewelry

2. Trench coat

When you want to elevate your silhouette and accentuate your look’s statuesque appeal, go for a trench coat. Meghan’s trench coat looks are a testament to the garb’s irresistible edge that can turn any formal outing into a showstopper flair. A nude trench coat could be styled on its own in a button-up fashion or could be paired with a neutral-toned dress to serve a graceful and authoritative look. What you need:

Belted trench coat

Neutral stiletto pumps

Diamond studs or dangles

Nude clutch bag

3. Romper layered with blazer

In another appearance at the Invictus Games, the ex-royale donned a button-front romper by Zara. Meghan’s romper flair leaned towards the casual style, as she flaunted an effortlessly chic look in this one-piece. The fashionista, however, added a polished touch to her outfit by styling it with an ecru blazer.

She accessorized her sunny day look with gold-accented jewelry, including a pendant chain, rectangular hoops, and bracelets. And completed her OOTD with YSL tribute mules, worth Rs 63,000. But you can recreate this look without breaking the bank with:

White denim romper

Beige blazer

Gilded hoops, a neck chain, and bracelets

Brown flat mules

4. Champagne Shirt-skirt combo

The Duchess of Sussex is the queen of understated looks, and her shirt-skirt combo is a testament to her minimal yet stylish fashion sense. For a keynote panel at South by Southwest, Meghan adorned a champagne co-ord set that highlighted subtle stripes for a suave look. Her co-ord set was lightweight and flowy, giving comfy-chic vibes. Stealing the spotlight, Markle accessorized her look with just Bottega Veneta’s signature twisted hoops and flung on Valentino flats. How to style:

Flowy cotton shirt

Matching midi-skirt

Golden hoops

Neutral sling-back mules

5. Halter-neck knit top and flared pants

Meghan Markle’s charity looks always make headlines. One of her such flairs was when she pulled off a summer-chic look in the neutral top and pants combo. For the Invictus Games: One Year to Go celebration, the former actress wore a white knitted halter neck top and tucked it in pleated wide-leg wool trousers by the brand Brandon Maxwell. She completed her European trip ensemble with white stiletto pumps. To recreate this look, you need:

White halter neck top or a turtleneck tank top

Neutral high-wait flared pants

White slingback stilettos

Chunky gold bracelet or watch

By now, you might have noticed that Archie and Lilibet’s mom is a fan of neutrals. She repeats these minimal-chic staples time and again, proving her sustainable fashion game. Taking inspiration from her closet, you can pick a few staples to create a capsule wardrobe for your business-chic outfits and serve the ultimate C-suite looks just like Meghan Markle.

