Court upholds ban on NewJeans' independent activities amid ADOR feud; appeal hearing concludes in 10 minutes

The contract dispute between ADOR and NewJeans continues to draw public and industry attention as an important legal proceeding unfolded today, April 9, at the Seoul Central District Court. At the heart of the conflict is an objection filed by the five members of NewJeans against a court-issued injunction that significantly limits their professional independence. The hearing to address this objection was held behind closed doors and concluded in under 10 minutes—brief in duration but weighty in implication.

The legal session, overseen by the Seoul Central District Court’s 50th Civil Division under Chief Judge Kim Sang Hoon, focused on reviewing the group’s formal challenge to the court’s previous decision. That initial ruling, made on March 21, had granted ADOR’s request for an injunction aimed at preserving its authority as the exclusive management agency of NewJeans. The ruling placed a legal freeze on the group’s ability to pursue any form of entertainment-related activity without ADOR’s explicit approval, including public appearances, musical promotions, performances, advertising deals, and even artistic work such as songwriting or collaboration projects.

Today’s hearing was held without the presence of the group members themselves or their guardians, as participation was not mandatory for this phase of legal proceedings. Instead, only the legal representatives from both sides were permitted inside the courtroom. This stands in contrast to earlier hearings, such as the public injunction hearing on March 7, where the court welcomed media presence. Today’s hearing, however, was fully confidential, conducted away from the press and general public.

After the hearing concluded, reporters approached the ADOR’s attorney to inquire about the proceedings. In response to whether both parties had simply presented their arguments and wrapped up, They replied, “Yes. Nothing has particularly changed since the injunction decision.” They further added, “Because it is private, it is difficult to tell you how (opinions) were exchanged.” In contrast, the legal team representing NewJeans refrained from offering any remarks. When asked to share their stance, they simply stated, “We have nothing to say,” maintaining a firm silence.

However, the outcome of today’s hearing has not yet been officially disclosed. Fans of the group remain deeply invested in the outcome, with many continuing to express frustration and concern across social media platforms. However, the absence of any statement from NewJeans’ legal team, along with ADOR’s confirmation that nothing has changed since the previous decision, indicates that the court has likely decided to uphold the existing injunction. This development suggests that the restrictions preventing NewJeans from pursuing entertainment or advertising activities without ADOR’s approval are still in place, reinforcing the agency’s hold over the group amid the ongoing legal battle.

