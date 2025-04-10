Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Almost Lost Entire Djo Album After Cab Mishap: ‘Luckily Nobody…’

Joe Keery almost lost his entire new album before release! The Stranger Things actor, who recently dropped his new album The Crux from his music alter ego Djo, recalled the time he accidentally left his hard drive in a cab.

On April 8, speaking to Deezer, the actor-singer revealed that he chased after an Uber after leaving his hard drive with "all the songs" of his new album. The End of Beginning singer took out his phone to contact the driver but realized it had died.

Advertisement

Leaving him no choice but to chase down the car. "I'm, like, panting, and then it takes a turn, and I go down, and I finally make it," Keery revealed. However, when the driver rolled down his window, the actor realized it was the wrong cab, leaving him "distraught."

He was worried that anyone would take the hard drive and possibly release the songs since it was not password protected. The Runner singer went back to his hotel, charged his phone, and attempted to contact the driver.

"Also, I'm exhausted, so I was feeling sick, ill from all the running that I had been doing," he recalled. Fortunately, the driver revealed that the hard drive fell under the seat and was not stolen.

Keery previously described his album, which dropped on April 4, as a "hotel" that has been housing different guests who are all "in one way or another, at crossroads in their life," as per Pitchfork. The new music has been receiving great reviews as of yet, some deeming it as Keery's best work.

Advertisement

The actor revealed that he wanted to incorporate people in his life and the experiences he's had over the years. He also paid homage to his Stranger Things costar Charlie Heaton by dedicating an entire track to him.

ALSO READ: Adolescence Tops Netflix's Streaming Chart, Surpassing Bridgerton Season 2 and Stranger Things Season 3 With 114 Million Views