EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to make her Met Gala debut; will walk the red carpet with Hollywood style icons

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani is all set to make a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2025. With her goddess-like aura, she will join an elite lineup of celebrities at this year’s highly anticipated guest list. Last year, she represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes, and this time, she will walk on fashion's most iconic red carpet alongside Hollywood style icons.

Kiara Advani, last year, represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, and her look in a striking pink and black gown stole the show. She picked a corset gown that came with a mermaid cut and accessorized it with a statement necklace and black gloves. The oh-so-gorgeous look was completed with hair in a sleek bun.

For the unversed, this year’s Met Gala 2025 theme is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', and it will reportedly explore the importance of fashion in the formation of Black identities, with the dress code being ‘Tailored for You'.

The co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025 are Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, musician A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour. Also, Basketball star Lebron James is acting as honorary co-chair.

Kiara's Met Gala debut is certainly going to be one of the biggest highlights of 2025. The Satyaprem Ki Katha star, who is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, is achieving new heights in her personal and professional life, and this appearance adds another feather to her cap.

