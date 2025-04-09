Karma's Shin Min Ah wants 'compelling' darker roles and considers playing villain: 'No one ever offers...'

Shin Min Ah is currently engaged in the promotions of her latest Netflix release, Karma. Premiering on April 4, the series has been trending on the OTT platform in several countries. To talk about her role, what all she expected from it and what kind of reviews she has been receiving, the actress did an interview with K-media outlet Herald POP on April 9. She also opened up about her desire to take on darker roles but being unable to land one due to a specific reason.

During the interview that took place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Jongno, Seoul, Shin Min Ah recalled the first time she received the script of Karma. Due to the plot being a mystery thriller, she thought that she was offered the role of a villain. She mentioned, "When I got the Karma script, I wondered, Am I the bad one here? I’d love to play a darker character like some of the ones in the show."

She revealed wanting to take on a negative role for a long time and wanted to play a role like Gong Seung Yeon’s Yu Jeong. "I thought Gong Seung Yeon’s Yu Jeong was incredibly compelling," the actress said. However, she revealed that there might have been a "certain image" of hers that got stuck in the directors' minds, which prevented her from landing such roles. She thought, "directors have a certain image or type of face in mind when they think of me." She further emphasized, "But if given the chance, I’d love to try a villain."

Even though she didn't get to play an antagonist in Karma, she was satisfied to be offered a character that demanded emotional depth. Regarding her role as Lee Ju Yeon, she mentioned, "I had to begin with deep emotion from the start, knowing the twists and direction of the story." "It wasn’t about a current trauma—it was trauma from long ago. That made it tricky," as per Shin Min Ah. Even though her character appeared later, she still said yes to the project, as the plot "read like a mystery novel" and fascinated her.

