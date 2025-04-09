The Diplomat Final Box Office Worldwide: John Abraham starrer performs decently, targets theatrical end at Rs 53 crore

The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the lead role, is nearing its theatrical end at the box office. The movie, directed by Shivam Nair, has been recording a decent hold since its release in cinemas. It has completed around four weeks at the box office and is now heading to close its box office journey with a decent total.

The Diplomat is set to end its theatrical run at Rs 53 crore globally

Based on a true event, the movie opened on a decent note. It received good traction and, thus, stayed in cinemas for a long time. The movie also took advantage of Salman Khan starrer Sikandar's lousy performance and witnessed a rise in showcasing.

With the arrival of Sunny Deol's Jaat this weekend, The Diplomat is expected to move out of the cinemas. It will wrap its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 53 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Around Rs 48 crore (Rs 40 crore net) will come from the Indian markets, while the international territories are expected to contribute around USD 0.575 million (Rs 4.95 crore gross).

The Diplomat performs better than Vedaa

The John Abraham starrer is doing decent business at the box office. It performed better than Vedaa, the previous release of John Abraham, at the box office. All eyes are on its digital release now. It will be interesting to see how the audience perceives it during the OTT release.

The Diplomat in cinemas

The Diplomat is still running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

