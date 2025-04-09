Fashion looks of the day: Khushi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Malavika Mohanan, Nimrat Kaur are summer-ready with glam looks
Summer fashion is back, and B-town celebs are rocking laid-back looks. Check out how Khushi, Sonali, Nimrat, and Malavika are turning heads with their stylish outfits.
The industry's rising stars and timeless icons share a love for fashion and slaying in style. Spotted in their best fits around Tinsel Town, these celebrities totally owned the outfit game today, making summer attire their personality for the day. Here's how they won fashion.
Bringing her fashion A-game wherever she goes, Malavika Mohanan won hearts with the perfect summer day look. She wore a twisted knot black cropped tank paired with stunning frayed mom shorts. Adding a light layer with a thin, oversized white shirt, she completed the look with straight locks, tinted sunglasses, and nude lipstick.
Snapped outside her apartment, Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a relaxed grey t-shirt styled over wide-legged blue denim. Adding a touch of luxury, she flaunted a black Dior bag worth Rs. 3,05,000. With her hair left untied and a natural glow, she completed her look with a simple lip balm.
Also slaying in laid-back style, veteran star Sonali Bendre nailed her airport look. She carried a luxe Rs. 1,95,000 Balenciaga denim bag, pairing it with an oversized beige sweater and loose-fit white cargo pants. Keeping it minimal, Sonali left her hair untied, opting for a hydrated base and a light red lip to complete the look.
Serving the ultimate lazy day masterclass, Nimrat Kaur nailed casual yet stylish fashion. She donned a matching Balenciaga tracksuit, paired with a black YSL bag. With a dark jacket and relaxed pants, she tied her hair in a messy bun and completed the look with chunky sunglasses to tackle the heat.
The B-town divas served the perfect summer outfit inspo, making laidback fashion the trend of the day. Slaying in simple yet stylish looks, they prioritized glowing skin with a hydrated base and sunglasses.
