The White Lotus Season 3: Are Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Beefing Amid Finale? Here's Why Fans Think So

The White Lotus fans smell a feud brewing between the two of the most beloved stars of season 3. Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, the tragic lovers of this season, tugged at netizens' heartstrings with their storylines and love for each other. But off-screen, things might not be all that great between the duo. According to some fans, they've caught some signs from the stars that they aren't all that fond of each other when the cameras are off.

Advertisement

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user named @meeksfilm pointed out, "Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood unfollowed each other on Instagram." While no one can say with certainty why that might be, looking at previous instances of celebs unfollowing each other generally doesn't point towards a good relationship between them.

On top of that, many fans noted that the duo hadn't tagged each other in any of the posts on Instagram that involved the other.

However, it will be wise to remember that the two haven't made any negative comments about their co-star in public; in fact, during the whole press run for The White Lotus, they were not only cordial but also friendly.

Wood and Goggins paid tribute to their characters, Chelsea and Rick, who became the newest victims to The White Lotus' thrust for blood this season. Wood posted a black-and-white picture of her character walking alongside her on-screen love, Rick, captioning it, "The perfect storm," indicating the shootout that killed the lovebirds.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Goggings wrote a lengthier goodbye to their characters and the sad fate they faced together. He posted many pictures of him and Wood behind the scenes. He wrote, "Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts... To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma."

He thanked the creator of the show, Mike White, for his "imagination" and "tender heart." He thanks Amiee Lou for being his partner, saying this was "a journey I will never forget."

The Fallout actor went on to thank the rest of the cast, emotionally writing, "We'll always have Thailand."

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3 Finale: Creator Mike White Reveals WHY Piper and Zion's Intimate Scenes Were Deleted