AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun steps into superhero mode in ‘unbelievable’ futuristic story by Atlee; FIRST glimpse out

Icon Star Allu Arjun is all ready to wow fans (once again) with his next magnum opus. Well, we are talking about this highly anticipated film directed by Atlee. The makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film today, and it gives a peek at ‘everything futuristic’ in the making.

Advertisement

Sun Pictures dropped an exciting glimpse of the project titled AA22 x A6, revealing that Allu Arjun and Atlee are collaborating on a high-octane project together. The clip featured the actor-director duo travelling to Los Angeles to lock down on the best VFX and animation for the film.

Check out the video here:

Well, it seems like Allu Arjun will be stepping into the world of superheroes and futuristic characters, as he is seen experimenting with various masks and playing station gears that simulate 3D characters.

Sharing the post, the makers penned, “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.”

A source close to Pinkvilla had revealed that Allu Arjun is being paid a whopping remuneration of Rs. 175 crore approximately, along with a backend deal of 15% stake in profits for this anticipated project with Atlee. Meanwhile, the latter will be taking away a hefty fee of Rs. 100 crore for the sixth film of his career.

Advertisement

In other news, Allu Arjun celebrated his 43rd birthday today and chose to ring it in quietly with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids at home. The star wife has shared a picture-perfect moment of the family of four from the special moment.

Check it out here:

Other than this, Allu Arjun also has a mythological project in the pipeline, which would be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan’s youngest son Mark suffers multiple injuries in school fire accident; actor jets off to Singapore