BLACKPINK’s Lisa is celebrating her 27th birthday on March 27, 2024, and on this special occasion, let’s take a look inside the artist’s life. Known for everything lavish and stylish, Lisa uploaded a video on the channel of her newly launched agency, LLOUD. In the video, she is asked various questions about her life and her future plans. However, the main highlight of the video is her quick house tour, which the fans are fortunate enough to experience after years of asking for it from Lisa.

Although it was not an exclusive house tour, we got a glimpse of where she stays. Her house is intriguing right from her entrance door, which has a high-tech lock system that can only be opened with a password. As she enters the house, the walls are of a beige shade which gives it a pristine touch. She next enters a large room after answering several questions, which is decorated with cake and balloons. She cuts her cake and celebrates her birthday with the team.

During the last few minutes of the video, we get a better look at her house. From the looks of it, it is a duplex house, and Lisa’s room is on the top floor. A duplex house typically refers to a residential building divided into two separate living units, each with its own entrance, kitchen, bathroom, and other essential amenities. Lisa’s units are stacked vertically, with one unit on top of the other. All the rooms have expensive marble floors, which gives them an exquisite look.

Moreover, her house comes with an attached garage, and the door to the area is linked to the main house for easy access. Lisa climbs down the stairs and shows the camera her customized carpet, which is in the shape of an L, derived from the first letter of her name.

Furthermore, she takes us to the garage and introduces us to the big toy she owns, her magnificent ride. She owns a Mercedes Benz g-63 Mansory White which costs around 2.5 crore INR. The luxury car is one of the finest wheels not only from the brand but also currently in the market. Moreover, it is a customized version of the car by the automobile modification company, Mansory. From the steering wheels to the seats, the interior of the car is entirely yellow.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

In the short vlog, Lisa reveals that she wants to release a solo album this year and has been preparing for it. Lisa, short for Lisa Monoban, made her debut with the K-pop group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment. She released her solo single album in the year 2021, titled Lalisa, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022. Lisa achieved two additional Guinness World Records: one for being the fastest solo female K-pop artist to hit 1 billion streams and another for her album becoming the first solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In 2023, she decided to part ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.