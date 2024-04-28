Vijay Deverakonda wishes 'Sammy' aka Samantha on her birthday; Tamannaah Bhatia and others shower love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unquestionably one of the most celebrated actors currently present in the industry. The actor is all set for her huge comeback after a hiatus from acting due to her rare immune disease. Meanwhile, on April 28, Samantha is celebrating her 36th birthday and on the glorious occasion, many fans and celebrities have wished their favorite star.

Now, in a recent update, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Deverakonda and her close aide Nandini Reddy have also powerfully poured wishes for the actress.

Tamannah Bhatia's heartwarming message for Samantha

Tamannaah took to her social media platform X and shared a common display picture for Samantha's birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sam celebrating your strength and awesomeness with this CDP! Can’t wait to give you a big hug. Have a blessed year ahead @Samanthaprabhu2.”

Soon after Tamannaah's post surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and shared their lovely wishes for Samantha. A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen sam.” Another one wrote, “From the kindest Tammu for the sweetest Sammy.”

Vijay Deverakonda's adorable wishes for Samantha

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram story section, expressed his heartwarming wishes for her Kushi star, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sammy. Stay happy, healthy, and full of laughter forever!"

Nandini Reddy's powerful wishes for Samantha

Nandini Reddy who is a close friend of Samantha, also worked together in her 2019 film Oh! Baby shared a clip of Samantha on her Instagram story and wrote, “This year… Let's show them how to kick some serious ass honey.. happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl… biggest hug to you…”