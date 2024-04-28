'He’s Spiraling Again': Source Claims Justin Bieber's Friends Are Concerned About His Health And Behavior

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Justin Bieber’s recent performance at Coachella 2024 left many of his fans and close friends in shock. The pop singer appeared on stage making a long-awaited comeback to the limelight with a highly-anticipated appearance at the famous music festival. However, sources claim his close friends are worried about his chances of relapsing.

Justin Bieber reportedly spirals again after much-awaited Coachella performance

On April 14, the 30-year-old pop star performed with artist Tems at the Coachella music festival. Instead of wearing the flashy outfits usually associated with such occasions, Bieber chose an understated look in an oversized black sweatshirt and extra-large khaki trousers. This low-key fashion decision served only to heighten interest in why he had turned up looking so casual.

The event was particularly significant because Bieber canceled the Justice Tour recently, which meant that his performance at Coachella became a major milestone for both his fans and people within the industry. However, despite all the excitement surrounding this return from hiatus, there were murmurs about what seemed off about him during the festival.

Justin Bieber has a dark history of substance abuse

According to reports from People magazine, there appeared to be something fragile and detached about Justin’s presence — enough so as to raise concerns among those around him about their loved one’s well-being. Although it looked like he had restored good health after previous battles there remained some fear that this could indicate a relapse into poor mental or emotional states; reportedly, his close pals were worried indeed.

Sources close to Jutsin Bieber claimed that his friends are worried stating, "He finally got his health back, but now friends are worried that he’s spiraling again."

The Stuck With U singer has been very public about his struggle towards recovery from addiction, talking openly about how far back substance abuse issues have plagued him. These include everything from being addicted to weed through experimenting with stronger substances like codeine-based drugs, MDMA (ecstasy) tablets, and magic mushrooms. However, these ups and downs were just stepping stones on JB’s journey towards finding inner strength again.

As more news after Justin Bieber's Coachella performance awaits, fans hope that he will stay strong on keeping clean while ensuring personal safety.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

