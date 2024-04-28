With films like Pushpa and Animal, Rashmika Mandanna has gained recognition as one of the best actresses in the film industry. She is equally quite a favorite face on social media and often keeps treating us with tiny yet interesting updates.

Now, we have come across an old Instagram video of Mandanna that shows the actress preparing an omelette.

Rashmika Mandanna’s omelette recipe

The Dear Comrade star began the video by saying she would explain the process of making an omelette. She used normal ingredients such as sesame oil, ghee, spinach, mushrooms, and teriyaki sauce.

As the video continued and the omelette was being prepared on a frying pan, Mandanna shared a closeup and it looked every bit yummy and healthy.

How to cook Rashmika Mandanna’s breakfast recipe

Rashmika Mandanna’s omelette recipe is simple. Put sesame oil in a pan and add chopped spinach alongside mushroom and teriyaki sauce. Cook the mixture for two minutes.

The third step is to beat three egg whites. Then, add some ghee and the whisked egg to a heated pan followed by salt and red chilli powder.

Spread the vegetable mixture over the omelette and cook for another two minutes.

Rashmika Mandanna has four films in her upcoming projects

The 28-year-old is currently enjoying the success of Animal, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2023. She will now return as Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun in one of the most awaited projects of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The producers have locked a release date of August 15.

The next on her list is a bilingual film titled Kubera, where she will be sharing the screen with Dhanush. It is currently in the filming stage.

Rashmika has also been cast in another Hindi film, Chhaava. The film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is being helmed by Laxman Utekar, known for Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

Apart from the sequel to Pushpa, the Varisu star would play an important role in two more Telugu films, Rainbow and The Girlfriend. Both projects are scheduled to arrive on the big screen sometime this year.

