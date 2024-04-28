'Hope He Gets A Longer Term': Amy Duggar King Says She Wants Cousin Josh Duggar To Endure 'Torture' In Prison

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

In a world of TV families, there’s one member who’s facing serious trouble. Josh Duggar, known for his role on 19 Kids and Counting, is now behind the bars because of his actions. After being convicted on serious offenses related to child sexual abuse, he was sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison.

But what does his cousin, Amy Duggar King think about all of this? Well, she has some strong opinions. She’s not happy with him as he is in jail, but she hopes he faces tough challenges. Why? Let’s take a closer at why Amy feels this way.

Amy Duggar’s perspective on cousin Josh’s sentence

Amy, 37, known for her role in the reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, shared her feelings about Josh’s imprisonment, during an interview with PEOPLE. “I hope every day is a torture for him,” she said. Amy doesn’t want him to have an easy time in jail. She believes that Josh deserves it for all the bad things.

Amy hasn’t spoken to Josh, and she won’t. She believes there’s no way to fix the mistakes he made. Amy also thinks he needs to change but isn’t sure if he’s trying the same while in prison.

The reason behind Josh’s conviction and sentence

Josh Duggar, once a prominent figure on reality TV, has a troubled history. Josh, who was 36 years old at that time, got in some serious trouble almost three years ago, back in April. Authorities found concerning material related to minors on his computer. He was arrested on April 29 for possessing and receiving child sexual abuse materials. After a trial, he was found guilty on December 9, 2021. On May 25, 2022, he was found guilty and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Even when he tried to appeal the decision, it was rejected, adding more time to his sentence. Yes, the court extended his punishment by two months. Before this, Josh was in trouble for hurting young girls and cheating on his wife. According to reports, he molested many young girls, including his sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar.

Josh Duggar, the oldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has a big family too. He and his wife Anna Duggar have seven children. After Josh got arrested for child pornography, the family’s follow-up show Counting On was canceled in 2021.

Amy’s support for Josh’s wife Anna amidst the family struggle

Amid the family turmoil, Amy Duggar reached out to Josh’s wife Anna Duggar offering support. However, they had a brief interaction at a funeral, in which Anna made it clear that what she needed at the moment was some space. “I just need space,” she told Amy.

