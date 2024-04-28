'Deeply Disturbing': Jeezy Denies Allegations As Jeannie Mai Accuses Him Of Domestic Abuse And Child Neglect

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Love stories don’t always have happy endings, and Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s romance is a prime example. Once filled with dreams of forever, their relationship has taken a sharp turn. Yes, Jeannie Mai, the TV star from The Real is in the middle of a tough situation with her ex, Jeezy.

She has accused Jeezy of domestic abuse and not taking care of their child. But, what’s more shocking is Jeezy’s quick denial of all of this. Let’s dive in and find out what exactly is happening.

Jeannie Mai’s allegations on ex-husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is saying some serious stuff about her ex. She’s accusing him of hurting her and not taking care of their child while they were together. According to PEOPLE, in papers she filed in the court, she talks about several times when she says Jeezy was abusive and was involved in multiple instances of domestic abuse and child neglect.

According to Mai's complaints, she accuses Jeezy of having explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and even hurting her physically. She claims that all these incidents took place during their time together.

Jeezy’s response to these accusations

In response to these accusations, Jeezy took to Instagram to deny all these claims. He called the allegations false and deeply disturbing. “The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” he wrote on his Instagram.

He stated that the accusations were a malicious attempt to tarnish his character and disrupt his family, calling them ridiculous. Jeezy also claimed that right now his focus is on being an active father while fighting for joint custody of his daughter through legal channels.

The series of disturbing incidents

Jeannie recalled that there was a scary incident in a hotel where Jeezy allegedly choked her and pushed her down the stairs. After that, things got even worse, Jeezy started saying really mean things to her, like calling her names and saying he could find someone better. It was so bad that hotel security had to step in to make sure Jeannie was safe after she claimed that she was extremely scared and was feeling unsafe.

Jeannie Main shared another troubling incident that happened during a fancy party. She described how Jeezy got really angry when he couldn’t find her for just 25 minutes. He was so mad that he demanded they leave the party. But things got even worse in the car. Jeannie said Jeezy started yelling at her when she tried to leave the car twice. But Jeezy allegedly grabbed her by her dress, causing it to tear, and scratched her breast with his fingernails.

Mai says Jeezy was reckless too. One time, he crashed a golf cart, hurting them both. She says he was really drunk when all that happened. And there’s another time when he crashed a vehicle because of his excessive drinking habit.

Jeannie Mai fears daughter’s safety

Jeannie Main also expressed concerns about the safety of their 2-year-old daughter, Monaco. She said that on October 2023, she found Monaco with Jeezy’s Louis Vuitton bag, which had his AK-47 riffle inside, at their home.

Jeannie claimed that she asked Jeezy to keep guns safe in the house, but he didn’t do it. It’s a big concern for her.

She also claimed that she confided about all this to her therapist, with Jeezy present, and also shared it with her best friend in private.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

