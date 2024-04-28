Kelly Osbourne Reveals Brother Jack Once Shot Her With Pellet Gun; Says She 'Almost Died'

Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne are like any other sibling duo. The two shared an incident from their childhood that started harmless but could have ended very badly. In a recent episode of their podcast, the stars got into the details of what exactly happened. Kelly revealed that she almost “died” because of her brother’s antics.

Kelly Osbourne shares how Jack Osbourne injured her

Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne got candid about their childhood on a podcast episode. The siblings sat down for an episode of The Osbournes podcast when they recalled how Jack put Kelly’s life in grave danger after his antics took a bad turn. The singer revealed how her brother Jack almost killed her with a pellet gun.

"You shot me, and I almost died," Kelly said, to which Jack replied, pointing out that there was a pellet gun involved. The duo’s parents were also present during the episode; Sharon, their mother, clarified how the incident involved a pellet gun.

Jack added, "You can still kill someone with a pellet gun." Ozzy, their father, inquired if the shot had hurt a lot, and Kelly revealed that it did. "Dad, it felt like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast because it kind of burnt a bit," Kelly shared. The siblings revealed that their father was busy shooting a film when the accident happened. The duo was being watched over by one of their uncles.

Kelly Osbourne talks about the painful medical treatment

The worst part about the whole unfortunate incident, according to Kelly, was what came after. The star revealed how she had to get treated in a hospital in England that was in “the middle of nowhere.” What added to the situation was the fact that the hospital did not possess a functional X-ray machine.

The star recalled how she was painfully treated after the accident. “So, they got this long Q-tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure that there was no bits still," she shared.

Jack finally admitted his mistake while saying, "My fault as the guy operating the...air rifle." The star quickly pushed half the blame on his sister while adding, "Your fault for running in front of me while I was shooting."

The Osbourne podcast releases a new episode on their YouTube channel every Tuesday.

