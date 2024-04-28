Kanye West And Kai Cenat Feud Explained: What Is The Ongoing Back And Forth About?

Kai Cenat, the Twitch streamer and video creator, appears to have become embroiled in a feud with hip-hop superstar Kanye West. The issue arose after Ye’s company Yeezy sent the streamer sweatpants for a collaboration, and Cenat's reaction reportedly upset Kanye. Since then, the two of them have been exchanging messages over Instagram DMs, which Kai shared with his virtual audience.

Kanye and Cenat’s Feud

The feud started when Cenat posted on Instagram stories that Kanye had reached out to him. In the Instagram DMs, Kanye wrote to Kai, "Don't make jokes about my clothes when you're not saying anything about what Adidas is doing. When the song 'Vultures' came out, you didn't play my verse. You're controlled. Don't play with me."

According to reports, Kanye discovered a video by Kai in which the Twitch streamer was trying on clothing items sent by the hip-hop artist's brand. The video showed Kai trying on the pants and expressing confusion when they didn't fit him. Furthermore, Kai is seen dancing around with the oversized pants falling down, and this clip went viral without any context. Kanye interpreted this as Cenat making fun of him.

Misfire resolved: Here is all we know!

Kai Cenat boasts over 6 million subscribers on YouTube and is renowned for his significant collaborations and interactions with artists in the music industry. The influencer has previously collaborated with Trinidadian hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj and rapper Bobby Shmurda. Additionally, the creator has garnered multiple recognitions, winning the second-highest recognition for the second year in a row

Amid the issue, after receiving a text from Kanye, Cenat was shocked and clarified to Yeezy’s founder that he hadn’t made any jokes about the clothing article. Instead, he had expressed his love for the items when he received the package and immediately requested a new pair upon realizing they didn't fit. It appears that Kai unwittingly became embroiled in a feud with Kanye, as Ye had a previous negative encounter with another Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, which concluded with Ross publicly apologizing to Mr. and Mrs. West on BigBoyTV.

As for the Kai-Ye feud, the hip-hop artist’s manager, John Monopoly took the matter into his own hands wherein he called Kai and wanted to sort this all out. The call might have helped to turn this anger into something that ended with Kai passing a message to Kanye saying that it would be better for both of us to be together than to be apart. He also wanted Kanye to know that all of this was just a mere misunderstanding.

