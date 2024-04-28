After Jailer, Tamannaah Bhatia is preparing for her return to the big screen with a lineup of some interesting projects. One of them is the Tamil comedy horror, Aranmanai 4. While the audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the new installment of the franchise, the Veeram star posted some glimpses from the set that set high expectations.

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted performing stunt in Aranmanai 4 set BTS video

The 34-year-old took to her official page on X (Twitter) on April 27, 2024, to share some photos and videos. Bhatia wrote that it was a challenging job to work on Aranmanai 4 but she was feeling happy to be a part of the franchise. She ended by praising the entire team for their hard work.

Tamannaah Bhatia added a BTS video where she was hanging on a cable and being pulled to the top. She was accompanied by a few other people who helped her to film the entire shot.

There was another goofy photo where the actress had a smile on her face as she held a black mug in her right hand. This was followed by a close-up picture of some traditional food items.

Bhatia added two more photos in the comments section. It included a selfie where she seemingly appeared tired.

Aranmanai 4 will be the latest entry in the successful horror franchise

The upcoming film is being helmed by Sundar C. Furthermore, Sundar will even play the lead along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Aranmanai 4 also features an ensemble cast with popular faces such as Yogi Babu and Kovai Sarala.

Sundar C has collaborated with Venkatt Ragavan to pen the screenplay. The music department is handled by Hiphop Tamizha. The producers have already released a track titled Achacho which has received positive feedback.

As of now, the makers have locked a release date of May 3, 2024, after shifting from April 26. The trailer came out around three weeks ago on the official YouTube channel of Think Music India. The third part of the franchise came out back in 2021 and pulled the audiences to the theaters despite being panned by critics.

