WATCH: Kajol and Kriti Sanon in this BTS video from Do Patti's shoot is all things cool and sassy

Nearly nine years after Dilwale, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon will be collaborating again on Do Patti. The teaser of one of the highly-anticipated films of the year was dropped last month. Ever since fans have been looking forward to more of the promotional assets and what makers have in the wraps for its audiences.

Igniting enthusiasm yet again, Kajol dropped an exciting BTS video featuring Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh from one of their team photo shoots. Check it out!

Kajol drops BTS video from Do Patti's photoshoot with Kriti Sanon and others

Today, on April 28, a while back, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video with her upcoming film, Do Patti's team including Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh. In the video, the powerful ladies looked stunning as they geared up for the shoot. Additionally, not just on-screen, but their off-screen camaraderie is also worth watching.

For the special shoot, Kajol looked breathtakingly stunning in a caramel dress, while Kriti served boss lady vibes in a brown pantsuit. Meanwhile, Kanika and Ruchikaa sported pastel-colored outfits. While sharing the video, Kajol wrote, “Behind the scenes, ahead of the curve,” followed by a wink and a clenched fist emoji. She also added hashtags like BTS and Light Camera Action. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Reacting to the post, several fans expressed their excitement over the film as they swamped the actress’ comments section. A fan wrote, “CAN'T WAIT FOR DOPATTI,” another fan commented, “Crafting The EXTRAORDINARY!!,” while a third fan expressed, “We are very excited for this movie and to see this attractive team together,” and another ardent fan remarked, “I know this was from like a year ago but I can't waitttt.”

Announcement of Do Patti made last year

It is worth mentioning that the photo shoot belongs to the special film announcement that was made last year on July 5, 2023. While sharing the photograph, Kriti had stated on her Instagram caption, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! (butterfly emojis) Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women!”

She further wrote, “Monika, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years! @kajol”

“Kanika - I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial,” she had mentioned on a concluding note.

Take a look:

About Do Patti

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films. According to the teaser, Kajol and Kriti will be essaying the role of a cop and a femme fatale respectively. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles.

In a statement shared earlier, Kajol had expressed her excitement to team up with the OTT giant for the third time after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2. She had called it a ‘truly exciting’ opportunity to be on the streaming platform that allows them to ‘venture into unexplored territories’ and delight audiences with interesting stories across the globe.

She said, “Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.”

Advertisement

The mystery-thriller will be released this year on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav parties with Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa in London; see PIC