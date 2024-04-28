'Indulging in It': Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Why She Considers Her Jalapeno Poppers Recipe ‘Personal Victory’

Actor, host, entrepreneur, and author Valerie Bertinelli is in her culinary queen era right now. In a recent interview with People, Bertinelli spoke about how Jalapeno Poppers turned out to be one of her favorite recipes and revealed how much she loves the dish. She remembered the moment she had the “wildly delicious” meal for the first time after years of dieting as her “personal victory.”

Valerie Bertinelli shares her love for Jalapeno Poppers

Bertinelli opened up about her love for jalapeno poppers in her newly published cookbook, Indulge. The cookbook author revealed how she often had to undertake Jenny Craig’s diet and weight loss programs after having deep-fried Jalapeno Poppers only to realize she was “eating them for all the wrong reasons.”

“In fact, I don’t think I ever 'tasted' a single one,” Bertinelli wrote in her book. “So, including this recipe is a personal victory of sorts,” she added. During a recent interview with People, the Hot in Cleveland alum revealed that she no longer holds herself back from anything she likes.

"I think about what I want instead of what I will eat because I should be careful about calories," Bertinelli said. She also revealed that the delight she calls poppers is wrapped in bacon and stuffed in a three-cheese mixture. The recipe is also part of Bertnelli's newly released third book.

“I’m indulging in it,” Bertinelli writes about the poppers. “You should too,” she adds. Bertinelli, who turned 64 on April 23, opened up about her lifestyle during a Washington Post interview in February. “What wasn't working for me was living my life by a number. Because whatever that figure was, it was not going to be sufficient,” she said at the time.

Bertinelli also mentioned that the years leading up to her 64th birthday had been characterized by strict dietary rules: monitoring calories, disliking the numbers on the scale, and pursuing purity at the price of enjoyment. She decided to turn things around from there.

Valerie Bertinelli’s Jalapeno Poppers recipe

Check out the complete recipe from Valerie Bertinelli's Indulge, for Jalapeño Poppers Wrapped in Bacon:

Ingredients required:

Four ounces of room-temperature cream cheese

Two ounces of freshly shredded smoked Gouda cheese (approximately ½ cup)

Two ounces of freshly shredded mild cheddar cheese (approximately ½ cup)

Two tsp. freshly chopped finely

1 tsp. freshly squeezed lime juice and 1 ½ tsp. grated lime zest (from 1 lime)

1½ teaspoon kosher salt

One-half teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

Cut 8 medium jalapeños in half lengthwise and remove the seeds.

8 bacon pieces, cut in half lengthwise

Recipe:

Set oven temperature to 425°. Put foil on a baking sheet. In a medium-sized bowl, mix cream cheese, Gouda, cheddar, chives, lime zest, juice, salt, and pepper. Evenly distribute the cream cheese mixture among the jalapeño halves, being sure to press the mixture to the top edge. Place each stuffed jalapeño, stuffed side up, on the prepared baking sheet. Tuck the bacon ends under the jalapeños by wrapping a slice around each one. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, or until the cheese mixture starts to bubble and the bacon is crispy. Before serving, let cool for ten minutes.

Who is Valerie Bertinelli?

Valerie Anne Bertinelli is a renowned American actress and a media personality. She received her first big role on the sitcom One Day at a Time (1975–1984) at the age of a teenager, playing Barbara Cooper Royer. She was nominated twice for the Golden Globe as the best supporting actress in a series, miniseries, or television film.

Next, she played the roles of Melanie Moretti in the sitcom Hot in Cleveland (2010–2015) and Gloria in the religious drama series Touched by an Angel (2001–2003), for which she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was awarded to her in 2012.

Besides being the host of Valerie's Home Cooking (2015–2023) and Kids Baking Championship (2015–2024) on the Food Network, Bertinelli has also presented several other shows. The show was given two Daytime Emmy Awards among six nominations for Valerie's Home Cooking. In December 2021, she landed a new contract with the Food Network.

In 1981, Bertinelli married the rock musician Eddie Van Halen. Wolfgang, their son, was born on March 16, 1991. On December 20, 2007, they got divorced after parting ways in 2001. Bertinelli claimed in her autobiography that her husband's cocaine addiction and his reluctance to give up smoking after being told he had mouth cancer were the primary causes of their divorce.

After starting a relationship with financial advisor Tom Vitale in 2004, Bertinelli announced her engagement to him in May 2010. On January 1, 2011, they tied the knot in Malibu, California. Through her marriage to Vitale, she has four stepchildren.

