Taapsee Pannu makes 5 revelations about her wedding with Mathias Boe: Danish wedding outfit from Denmark, grandmother’s necklace and more

Taapsee Pannu made it to the headlines recently after the news of her secret wedding with long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe came out. The video of her dancing on the aisle in a traditional salwar kameez, shaking a leg on her sangeet and more grabbed everyone’s attention.

Although her fans have still not gotten to see the official pictures of her as a bride, the actress in a recent interview opened up about her outfits and why she did not go overboard with them.

5 revelations Tapsee Pannu made about her wedding outfits

1. Talking to HT City recently, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her wedding attires. She revealed that she has grown up seeing Sikh, and Gurudwara weddings so for her the vintage idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. “That’s the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn’t feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel-hued lehengas,” added the actress.

2. The Dunki star also opened up on the reason for not having any big designer designing her outfit for her D-day. She said that if there was a big designer, the chances of the news of her wedding getting leaked were very high and she wanted to keep it private. Adding further, the actress revealed that her college friend Mani Bhatia designed all her outfits and that is how she wanted it to be. "I didn't have any lehenga in my entire wedding because I wanted to dance a lot at all functions," quipped the actress.

3. Taapsee spoke about the other outfits she chose to wear for her wedding festivities. For Haldi, she wore a very vintage Punjabi style of lungi teamed up with a kurta which was similar to what we saw in DDLJ according to the actress.

4. For the sangeet, as we already saw in the leaked video, she wore bell-bottom-styled pants with bling work on the top and jacket. “For the wedding, I wore traditional Punjabi saggi phull, which is a hair accessory, along with a very light necklace and earrings that my grandmother gave to my mother at her wedding. I had not other jing bhang for the Indian wedding. My chooda and kaleere also were very basic.”

5. Talking about her Danish wedding, the actress revealed that she went a little out of the way as she wanted to keep it traditional and authentic. She went to Copenhagen to a designer called Lasse Spangenberg as suggested by Mathias. The actress said that she along with her sister Shagun were in Denmark for 5 days where she did all her fittings, got her entire gown, veil, and bird cage, and also travelled back to India. “There’s a tradition in Denmark to wear something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue on your wedding day. So the gown was ‘new’, I wore an ‘old’ pair of heels from my closet, I ‘borrowed’ pearl earrings from my stylist Devki, and on my veil, I had gotten some important dates of our relationship embroidered, which was in ‘blue’ in colour,” the actor shares.