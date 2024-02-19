BLACKSWAN, ABLUE and GreatGuys take Mumbai by storm at K-Town Festival; Watch

K-pop groups BLACKSWAN, ABLUE, and GreatGuys made their way to India for their debut performances in Mumbai. While the girl group previously put on a fantastic show in India during the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium in Odisha, it was their first visit to the City of Dreams and their display was nothing short of a wonder. The three teams brought their best feet forward to ensure a structural show of their talents at the pilot edition of the K-Town Festival in India.

ABLUE breaks a leg at Mumbai show

The septet comprising members WinL, Wonjun, Seongsoo, ON, YOU, Sukjun, and Gyuchan, put on a powerpacked performance. For a crowd that did not come in expecting such a bombastic show, they were left wide-eyed with these buskers-turned-K-pop idols who gave their everything despite the scalding heat that awaited them in Mumbai. Be it from their own debut hits or covers of songs by the likes of TREASURE, SF9, BTOB and more, they made versatility their power and wielded it for everyone to see.

Cut to completing fans’ finger hearts with their own and a close view of their handsome faces, their fan service was perfect to the end. Being equally charming and energy-filled, ABLUE’s stage was a turnaround that hurled in unprecedented and we enjoyed every moment of it.

GreatGuys makes it impossible to not like them

GreatGuys is just what their name says- a trio of great guys. Horyeong, Donghwi, and Baekgyeol, their rizz made the night come alive. It was like three highly energized young boys were let onto the stage and everyone had a jolly good time jumping around with them. It's not like that they were playing around - no, these boys meant business - it’s just that their line of work was simply too fun.

A plethora of cover songs and dances, an ode to Bollywood classics from Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, as well as nods to iconic K-drama OSTs like that of Goblin and Boys Over Flowers, made them immediate crowd favorites, and if that was not all they danced with fans by literally jumping into the crowd. We’re only sad it couldn’t go on for longer.

BLACKSWAN leaves a path full of happy tears

Sriya’s home ground, India and a city that awaited her presence for a long time were finally witnessing the country’s first-ever K-pop idol perform for them. Alongside her girls Fatou, NVee and Gabi, BLACKSWAN ascended the stage amidst cheers and enthusiastic fans who had waited long enough and could not hold back anymore.

In with some of their well-known tracks, the quartet moved to solos where Gabi’s rendition of Sk8er Boi saw her completely turning into a young Avril Lavigne and Sriya Lenka displayed her dance prowess yet again. Fatou shone with her remarkable rapping style and NVee saw to it that she made the stage her own. What came next was a highly anticipated performance of Saki Saki that had them grooving to the sultry dance number with well-choreographed finesse. It seemed they practiced hard for right this moment.

When we thought the show was about to end they returned for an encore to surprise fans but were in turn stunned to be greeted by fans from all over India sending their love and support through video messages and letters. The girls shed some meaningful tears and promised to come back for more and were met with louder-than-ever cheers for their oncoming success.

K-Town Festival brought a dream to life with its opening act and we’re already excited for its return!

