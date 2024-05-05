Brooke Shields shared her excitement about working with Benjamin Bratt in a new Netflix movie called Mother of the Bride. Here's what Sheilds said on her upcoming movie.

In a funny scene from the movie on the latest episode of The View, Shields' character walks in on a naked Bratt, leaving her flustered. Brooke Shields joked that filming that scene was the "best day" of her life because she kept messing up her lines.

Brooke Shields calls working with Benjamin Bratt as the 'best day' of her life

She jokingly said, “That was the best day of my life!” Shields added “I just kept messing up and messing up. I was like, ‘I think I need another one.'”

Despite the jokes, Shields expressed empathy for Bratt, who had to wear a "modesty sock" to cover up. She even played a prank on him during filming by taping her boobs and dropping her dress to make him feel less vulnerable.

Shields said in the daytime talk show, "For the person who's usually been on the other side of worrying about being taped into their clothes, I had such empathy for him and sadness for myself that it wasn't that he had that damn sock on," she continued, "The sweet side of it was, he was vulnerable, it was very sweet."

During the filming, Shields also joked about the double standard between men and women in similar situations. The Endless Love actress recalled, “They had to reverse and do my side. I was like, ‘God, I feel like this is so unfair,' so as a surprise to him, I taped my boobs with those sticky tape things and right as he turned around, I dropped my dress to [my waist] just so that he didn’t feel like he was the only one.”

She added “He came to me after. He was like, ‘I cannot thank you so much. I was feeling so vulnerable.'”

The View, where Shields shared these stories, airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

What's the plot of Mother of the Bride?

Lana’s daughter Emma returns from overseas with surprising news: she's getting married in Thailand in just a month! Lana's world turns upside down when she discovers that Emma's fiancé is the son of her old flame.

Brooke Shields stars as Lana, alongside Miranda Cosgrove as Emma. The cast also includes Benjamin Bratt, Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc, and Dalip Sondhi.

Mother of the Bride is set to hit Netflix on May 9, 2024.

