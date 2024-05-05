Disney's new documentary, Jim Henson Idea Man, is directed by Ron Howard, who won an Academy Award®. It tells the story of Jim Henson, a renowned artist. Henson is famous for creating beloved characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the gang from Sesame Street. Read on to know more.

What is the Disney documentary Jim Henson Idea Man about?

The documentary shows Henson's amazing career, which lasted 36 years. He didn't just create characters; he also directed fantastic movies like The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

The film gives us a close look at Henson's life, both his work and his personal experiences. It's made with help from his family, who shared personal videos, photos, and even his diaries. Interviews with people who knew him well also add to the story.

Jim Henson's Idea Man is a special film because it reveals parts of Henson's life that we've never seen before tells Disney. It premieres on Disney+ on May 31.

The real-life story of the Jim Henson

Jim Henson, renowned for creating The Muppets, was an American artist who excelled as a puppeteer, actor, filmmaker, cartoonist, and animator. His legacy is celebrated in the Jim Henson Idea Man.

Jim Henson Idea Man offers an intimate exploration of Henson's creative genius, tracing his journey from early puppeteering on local television to global success with iconic productions like Sesame Street and The Muppet Show. The documentary promises access to Henson's personal archives, providing insights into the mind of a visionary whose imagination inspired millions worldwide.

Tragically, Henson passed away on May 16, 1990, due to a bacterial infection. Reports indicate that he was negotiating the sale of his company to The Walt Disney Company before his untimely demise.

Born on September 24, 1936, in Mississippi, Henson's family later moved to University Park, Maryland. Despite being raised in a Christian Scientist household, Henson developed a keen interest in ventriloquism, sparked by the introduction of television to his family.

Together with his future wife Jane Nebel, Henson created a puppet show for a Washington television station, laying the foundation for what would become The Muppets.

Over the years, Henson's creativity flourished, leading to the creation of beloved characters like Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. His contributions extended beyond television, encompassing acclaimed fantasy films like The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

Despite his remarkable success, Henson remained dedicated to his family, sharing five children with Jane Nebel during their marriage.

