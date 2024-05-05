Colleen Hoover, the infamous author known for her emotionally resonant novels, has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity, thanks in part to the popularity of her works by BookTok enthusiasts. As her novels engaged readers worldwide, it was only a matter of time before they caught the attention of Hollywood's film industry.

Now, it's not just Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us, but many of her bestselling novels are being adapted by different production companies. Checkout the list below:

It Ends With Us





Colleen Hoover's renowned novel, It Ends With Us, became a sensation on BookTok, leading to its adaptation into a film by Sony. The story revolves around Lily Bloom, whose encounter with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid leads to unexpected challenges when her past love, Atlas, resurfaces.

The film stars Blake Lively as Lily, with Justin Baldoni portraying Ryle and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas. Set to release on August 9, 2024, the movie aims to capture the essence of Hoover's compelling narrative.

Speaking about the past backlash over the casting of the film, due to the character's age difference in novels and movie, Hoover told The Today in 2023 that, "Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult [genre] was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't now that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon," she added, "As I started making this movie, I'm like, we need to age them out because I messed up. So that's my fault."

Verity

Departing from romance, Verity captivated readers with its mysterious tale and chilling moments. Hoover announced in May 2024 that Amazon MGM Studios would adapt Verity, promising to deliver the same spine-tingling suspense that kept readers on edge.

The story revolves around Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who accepts a job from Jeremy Crawford to complete his wife Verity's popular book series after she's incapacitated by an accident. However, upon arriving at the luxurious Crawford estate, Lowen stumbles upon a secret manuscript that suggests there's more to Verity and her family than meets the eye.

As she immerses herself deeper into the Crawford family's world, Lowen must uncover the truth beneath Verity's writings, questioning whether they are simply fictional tales or ominous warnings of something sinister lurking within the family's past.

Verity was originally self-published by Hoover in 2018 and later acquired by Grand Central Publishing. It has since captivated readers with its gothic, psychosexual thriller narrative.

Confess

Confess is a drama TV series in the United States, adapted from Colleen Hoover's novel of the identical title. It debuted on April 7, 2017, on Go90, directed and scripted by Elissa Down. The inaugural season, comprising seven episodes, features Katie Leclerc and Ryan Cooper in the lead roles.

The narrative revolves around Auburn, a young woman with a secretive history, who strives to avoid falling in love. However, her resolve is tested when she encounters Owen, a mysterious artist with hidden truths.

