Who won Kentucky Derby 2024? Here's all we know about the results

Mystik Dan stole the show at the 150th Kentucky Derby with a narrow victory in a three-horse photo finish. The bay colt, ridden by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. and trained by Kenny McPeek, defeated Sierra Leone and Forever Young by the smallest of margins to win the coveted title at Churchill Downs, as per ESPN.

Dramatic three-horse photo finish at Kentucky Derby 2024

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be remembered for its nail-biting finish, with Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone, and Forever Young battling fiercely down the stretch. Mystik Dan, a long shot at 18-1, surged ahead along the rail and took the lead in the final moments of the race. Despite intense pressure from Sierra Leone and Forever Young, Mystik Dan held on for a narrow victory.

Mystik Dan's victory was a historic moment in Kentucky Derby history, as the race produced one of the closest finishes ever seen. The bay colt's unexpected victory defied the odds and showed the exceptional talent of both horse and rider. Trainer Kenny McPeek described the performance as brilliant and praised jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. for an outstanding ride.

Celebrity-studded Derby Day

Churchill Downs was excited as celebrities and racing fans gathered to witness the iconic event. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation from Wynonna Judd's moving rendition of the national anthem to Martha Stewart's ceremonial 'riders up' call. As the horses thundered down the track, spectators held their breath, mesmerized by the thrilling spectacle unfolding in front of them.

Next stop: Preakness Stakes

With the Kentucky Derby crown secured, Mystik Dan's quest for Triple Crown glory continues with the Preakness Stakes on May 18. The colt's impressive victory has thrust him into the spotlight, raising hopes of a Triple Crown victory. As Mystik Dan prepares to face his next challenge, racing fans all over the world eagerly await the next installment in his incredible story.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be remembered for the thrilling unpredictability of horse racing, with Mystik Dan emerging as the victorious underdog in a breathtaking display of speed and skill. From the electrifying atmosphere at Churchill Downs to the star-studded festivities surrounding the race, this year's Derby captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on racing history.

As Mystik Dan prepares to compete in the Preakness Stakes, the world waits with bated breath to see how his remarkable journey to racing immortality will continue.

