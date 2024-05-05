Salman Khan's handwritten thank you letter to fans post Maine Pyar Kiya's success goes VIRAL; 'I hope you keep on loving me'

Salman Khan is an acclaimed and widely celebrated member of Bollywood. Debuting in the industry with a supporting role in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, the Tiger 3 actor's claim to fame was with a leading role in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic-drama, Maine Pyar Kiya co-starring debutant Bhagyashree.

The cult-classic film was a massive success at the time of its release and continues to be fans’ favorite. Now, recently, we caught our hands on a handwritten letter from Salman expressing gratitude towards his fans for all the love and support for the film after its release.

Salman Khan's handwritten letter thanking his fans from the 90s goes viral

A handwritten letter from Salman Khan has been going viral on the internet. The letter is said to be after the successful release of Maine Pyar Kiya. The film was released on December 29, 1989, and according to the letter, it was written four months later, i.e. April 1990.

The letter further read, “I am doing and concentrating on good scripts to the best of my judgement because I know that what ever I do now will be compared to ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. So whenever you hear an announcement, be rest assured that it is going to be a good film and I am going to give it my 100%.”

“I love you and I hope that you will keep on loving me because the day you stop loving me, you’ll stop seeing my films and that is the end of my career,” were the heart-touching words written by the star in the letter from the 90s.

Take a look:

“About my personal life, I don’t have much to say you know it already,” read a part of his letter. On a concluding note, Khan remarked that he still has miles to go. Salman wrote, “People say that I have made it but I don’t think so. I have yet to make it but I know one thing, I have been accepted by you.”

Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the dearest Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

Which is your favorite movie of Salman Khan so far?

Salman Khan's work front

On the professional front, Salman Khan has an exciting lineup of projects. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Eid, he had announced his next with AR Murugadoss titled Sikandar. In addition to this, he also has highly-anticipated sequels to Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the pipeline. Furthermore, Pinkvilla informed you that Karan Johar and Salman will reunite nearly 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for The Bull.

