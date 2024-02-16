BLACKSWAN greeted with loud cheers by fans at Mumbai airport; humble namaste wins hearts: Watch

BLACKSWAN is a multinational K-pop group which includes Fatou, Leia, Gabi, Sriya and NVee. The group made its debut in October 2020 with their first full album Goodbye Rania. Sriya and Gabi joined the group in May 2022 and NVee joined in December 2022. The group has made a place for themselves in the K-pop industry and has proved their talent and skills.

BLACKSWAN to attend K-pop event in Mumbai

BLACKSWAN landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 2 AM on February 16. Indian fans waited for the members till late at night to welcome them. BLACKSWAN will be performing at Mumbai's K-town Festival on February 17. The event will be taking place at Dublin Square, Pheonix, Marketcity in Mumbai. As the K-pop idols were greeted by Indian fans, the members humbly bowed and replied with namaste as they joined their hands.

More about BLACKSWAN

BLACKSWAN made their debut on October 16, 2020. Goodbye Rania was their first full-length album, marking a rebranding for the group. Sriya and Gabi joined the group on May 26, 2022, and NVee joined on December 25, 2022. Currently, leader, rapper and dancer Fatou, vocalist Nvee, vocalist and dancer Sriya and vocalist and dancer Gabi are a part of BLACKSWAN.

Fatou grew up in Belgium, NVee is from Utah in the USA, Gabi is from Brazil and Sriya is from Odisha in India.

In May 2023, the group released their second album That Karma. The music video for the title track was shot in Bhuvneshwar, Odisha with the help of actor and producer Samaresh Routray. In September, they released an extended version The Karma - Pop Edition. This album contained an English language remake of The Karma and a new track, A World Without Pain.

