Tiffany Haddish once had her eyes on Henry Cavill. She found him incredibly attractive, at least until they met in person. Here's what Haddish revealed about her first encounter with Henry Cavill.

Tiffany Haddish shared about her 'awkward' encounter with Henry Cavill

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Tiffany Haddish candidly revealed that Cavill's awkwardness left her feeling unsure about pursuing anything romantic with him. The Night School star said, “I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he’s so hot. But I met him, and he was so awkward. It was like, ‘This would be weird.'” Haddish even humorously labeled him a "nerd," suggesting he might feel more at ease discussing fantasy games like Dungeons & Dragons.

Speculating further, Tiffany amusingly pondered whether Henry Cavill had ever encountered someone like her—a Black woman unafraid to ask unconventional questions. She said, "Or, maybe he's just never had a black woman be like, 'What's up? What's your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I'll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?' But he's still beautiful." Despite her initial impression, she made it clear that she still finds him physically appealing.

While Tiffany didn't disclose where or when she crossed paths with Cavill, his representatives declined to comment on the matter. This revelation about her former crush came amidst a discussion about her dating life and how her perspective on famous men has evolved over time. She confessed about “all the famous guys” she “would love to do.” She then added, “I know them now, and I’m like, ‘No,’”

Tiffany Haddish and Lonnie Rashid Lynn's relationship

Previously, Tiffany had been in a relationship with rapper Common, also known as Lonnie Rashid Lynn. Common spoke positively about their connection, highlighting its maturity and love. During an episode of Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored in 2021, the rapper spoke, “We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. The communication, the respect, just all around, man.”

However, Tiffany later expressed she was "very disappointed" with some of Common's public remarks about their relationship, suggesting they didn't align with what he had conveyed to her privately.

Nowadays, Common seems to have found happiness with Jennifer Hudson, confirming their relationship in January per Page Six. Tiffany, meanwhile, wishes him nothing but joy and fulfillment.

