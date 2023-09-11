EXCLUSIVE: BLACKSWAN dishes on Cat & Mouse MV and A World Without Pain releases, reason to donate to Odisha

BLACKSWAN is no ordinary team. Comprising members Fatou, Sriya, NVee, and Gabi, led by the oldest of the lot, the quartet is charging ahead in the competitive world of K-pop one powerful release at a time. Earlier this year, the girl group released their second single album That Karma, which was beautifully shot in India, in member Sriya’s home state Odisha. Now they are back with a new release and here’s what BLACKSWAN had to say.

About BLACKSWAN's Cat & Mouse comeback

The release of That Karma has now been followed by an extended version of their 2nd single album, That Karma - Pop Edition, which comprises English remakes from the original release as well as a new track. The four-member team released a music video for Cat & Mouse on September 6 alongside an English song called A World Without Pain. The latter will see the group conduct a charity auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to Odisha where a tragic rail incident shook the nation. The outfits worn by the four members will also be auctioned for the same cause, helping the artists with their donations.

BLACKSWAN Interview

Soon after the drop of their new single album, the girls of BLACKSWAN revealed their thoughts about their comeback to us.

Fatou: The That Karma - Pop Edition version shows a different charm of BLACKSWAN in my opinion. It’s all the same songs minus A World Without Pain but it seems like a completely new work which I like. It has a sassier sound in my opinion. And A World Without Pain was an honor to record, it’s not a lot but I hope it helps the people who suffered from the train accident even just a little bit.

Sriya: The recent release has different colors and styles. We want to show our music to the world which delivers different messages and also makes them feel the song. I really like Cat & Mouse and also A World Without Pain. It is a very beautiful song dedicated to the people who are in pain, and who lost their loved ones. I wish there was no pain in the world and everyone could live happily I wish we could have a world without pain.

NVee: That Karma - Pop Edition and Cat & Mouse has finally been released! Along with a new song A World Without Pain. The Pop edition is perfect to add to your summer playlist! Karma gives you a fierce sound with the addition of a really good baseline. While Cat & Mouse gives a light groovy sound that will make you want to dance the night away! Whether you are at a party, driving with the windows down or just by yourself, you’ll be able to dance and groove to this album. But if you need a change of pace, some inspiration, or just need a pick me up,A World Without Pain gives you a calming acoustic with beautiful vocals to help get you through hard days or help you relax. I’m glad we were able to release this new album for all the Luminas around the world because we are all in this together. I hope this new album makes you happy and confident and that you will enjoy it to the end.

Gabi: It's so great to be able to bring two songs this time in their English versions so that Luminas around the world can more deeply appreciate the lyrics of these songs. I also feel good knowing the deep feeling we put into the song A World Without Pain.

