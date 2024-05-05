The movie Unfrosted, directed by Jerry Seinfeld and now streaming on Netflix, takes a humorous approach to the invention of Pop-Tarts. Originally titled Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, it was later shortened, perhaps because it veers far from the actual history of Kellogg's Pop-Tarts.

While Seinfeld includes some playful nods to the true story, the film's focus is more on comedy than accuracy. For example, in one scene, Hugh Grant storms the Kellogg Capitol dressed as a Tony the Tiger version of the QAnon Shaman. It's clear that historical accuracy wasn't a top priority for the filmmakers. But if you're curious about the real history, here's a summary of how Pop-Tarts were actually invented.

The real story behind Kellogg and Post's breakfast pastry rivalry

While Unfrosted is based on a true story in the sense that there was a race between Kellogg and Post to create breakfast pastries in the early 1960s, most details in the movie are fictionalized.

In reality, Post, headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, tasked employee Stan Reesman with creating a new breakfast pastry. Inspired by the dehydration process used in dog food, Reesman developed a pastry with a fruity filling that wouldn't go stale quickly. Meanwhile, Kellogg, led by William LaMont, hired Bill Post to replicate Reesman's idea.

However, Post inadvertently tipped off Kellogg about their plans, allowing them to create their own rival pastry. Kellogg's product, named the Pop-Tart, beat Post's to market in 1964. While Unfrosted borrows some elements from real life, it takes creative liberties with the narrative, including the portrayal of characters like Bob Cabana and Melissa McCarthy's NASA scientist character.

What is Unfrosted about?

In 1963 Michigan, two cereal giants, Kellogg's and Post, engage in a heated race to invent a revolutionary breakfast pastry. Unfrosted, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, delves into this comedic tale of ambition, rivalry, and the world of cereal boardroom meetings.

According to Netflix official, Seinfeld remarked, “We love the idea of grown-up men in suits talking about cereal all day,” he added, “The silliness of how they look and what they talk about just seemed like a fantastic world to be in. You want to put Jim Gaffigan in a tight suit and a blustery kind of face [shouting], ‘And you gentlemen better take this work more seriously!’ But it’s about crinkles and puffs and sprinkles and pops, and they’re adults.”

For those interested in the true story, watching The Food That Built America, specifically Season 4, Episode 1, provides a more accurate portrayal of Pop-Tart's invention.

While Unfrosted released on May 3, 2024, is currently streaming on Netflix.