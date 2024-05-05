Exciting news for fantasy lovers! Dragonkeeper, an animated movie set in ancient China and featuring voices from stars like Bill Nighy and Anthony Howell, is hitting theaters soon.

What is the animated movie Dragonkeeper about?

In the backdrop of Han Imperial China, Dragonkeeper follows the journey of an orphan named Ping. Tasked with returning a rare dragon egg to the ocean, Ping goes on a perilous adventure across China to safeguard the dragons from vanishing forever.

The Drangonkeeper synopsis from Filmaffinity read,

"Dragonkeeper is set in a magic, epic, and classic China during the Han Dynasty. The story follows the adventures of a slave girl that becomes a true Dragonkeeper by helping the last imperial dragon in its quest across China to bring a dragon egg to the coast, the only place it can hatch. Dragonkeeper is the story of a girl who believes she is not worthy even of a name, but finds within herself the strength and courage to make this perilous journey and do what must be done... Spanish-Chinese adaptation of the fantasy novel written by Australian author Carole Wilkinson."

Dragonkeeper is voiced by Bill Nighy (Danzi), Naomi Yang (Peng), Mayalinee Griffith (Ping), Anthony Howell (Diao), Bill Bailey, Brendan Coyle, and more.

Where can you stream Dragonkeeper its post-theatrical release?

So, where can you catch Dragonkeeper? Right now, your best bet is to head to your local theater when it releases on May 3rd. Check Fandango for showtimes near you. If you prefer watching from home, don't worry! You'll be able to rent or buy it on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon shortly after its theatrical release.

Wondering about streaming options? While Dragonkeeper won't be on Disney+, it's set to arrive on Prime Video for rental or purchase. Though there is no exact date of when it will be available online, movies typically hit digital platforms around 45 days after their theater release. So, mark your calendars for around mid-June 2024 to enjoy it from home.

Additionally, Dragonkeeper is expected to stream on Hulu after its theatrical run. Keep an eye out for updates on the official release date!

